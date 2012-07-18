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Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets

18 Jul 2012 Back
Date of Valuation Name of Valuer Description of Property Valuation
30/06/2012 Jones Lang LaSalle Property Consultants Pte Ltd Please refer to the attached announcement for details of the seven properties. S$4,077,800,000
30/06/2012 Jones Lang LaSalle Property Consultants Pte Ltd Twenty Anson, 20 Anson Road. S$431,000,000
30/06/2012 Knight Frank Pte Ltd Raffles City Singapore, 250 & 252 North Bridge Road, 2 Stamford Road and 80 Bras Basah Road. CCT's 60% interest in Raffles City Singapore amounts to S$1,717,800,000 S$2,863,000,000
30/06/2012 Jones Lang LaSalle Property Consultants Pte Ltd CapitaGreen (under development), 138 Market Street. CCT's 40% interest in CapitaGreen amounts to S$265,600,000 S$664,000,000


Additional Information
The valuation reports for the above are available for inspection at this address during office hours 39 Robinson Road #18-01, Robinson Point, Singapore 068911
Reports are available till this date 17/10/2012

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 59,684 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 59,684 bytes)
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