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News

Removal Of Dormant Wholly-Owned Subsidiary From The Register Of Companies Of Hungary, Citadines Hospitality Hungary KFT

17 Jul 2012 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 36,578 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 36,578 bytes)
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