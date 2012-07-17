News
Date Of Release Of Second Quarter And Half-Year 2012 Financial Results
For the Financial Period Ended: 30-06-2012 CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that its financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended 30 June 2012 will be released before the start of trading on Wednesday, 1 August 2012. CapitaLand will hold a presentation on the results for invited analysts and the media at 10.30 am on the same day. A live webcast of the presentation will be available for viewing at www.capitaland.com.