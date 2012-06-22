News
Announcement Of Cessation As President & Chief Executive Officer
|Resignation Details
|Name Of Person
|Liew Mun Leong
|Age
|65
|Is Effective Date Of Cessation Known?
|Yes
|Effective Date Of Cessation
|28/06/2013
|Detailed Reason(s) for Cessation
|Retiring as President & Chief Executive Officer of CapitaLand Group upon completion of his latest term of appointment on 27 June 2013.
|Is there any difference of opinion on material matters between the person and the Board of directors?
|No
|If yes, please elaborate
|NA
|Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer?
|No
|If yes, please elaborate
|NA
|Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer?
|No
|If yes, please elaborate
|NA
|Date of Appointment to current position
|20/11/2000
|Job Title
|President & Chief Executive Officer
|Role and Responsibilities
|Responsible for the running of CapitaLand Group's businesses.
|Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this resignation)?
|Yes
|Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation)
|5
|Number of Cessations of Appointments specified in Listing Rule 704(7) over the past 12 months
|7
|Shareholding in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries
|3,554,563 ordinary shares in CapitaLand Limited in his own name.
237,000 ordinary shares in CapitaLand Limited in the name of his spouse.
516,859 ordinary shares in CapitaMalls Asia Limited in his own name.
|Family relationship with any director and/or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries
|Nil
|Other Directorship
|Past Directorship (for the last five years)
|Please refer to the attached Appendix A.
|Present Directorship
|Please refer to the attached Appendix B.
Attachments
- Appendix A (Size: 21,866 bytes)
- Appendix B (Size: 18,827 bytes)