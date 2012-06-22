CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Announcement Of Cessation As President & Chief Executive Officer

22 Jun 2012 Back
Resignation Details
Name Of Person Liew Mun Leong
Age 65
Is Effective Date Of Cessation Known? Yes
Effective Date Of Cessation 28/06/2013
Detailed Reason(s) for Cessation Retiring as President & Chief Executive Officer of CapitaLand Group upon completion of his latest term of appointment on 27 June 2013.
Is there any difference of opinion on material matters between the person and the Board of directors? No
If yes, please elaborate NA
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer? No
If yes, please elaborate NA
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer? No
If yes, please elaborate NA
Date of Appointment to current position 20/11/2000
Job Title President & Chief Executive Officer
Role and Responsibilities Responsible for the running of CapitaLand Group's businesses.
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this resignation)? Yes
Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation) 5
Number of Cessations of Appointments specified in Listing Rule 704(7) over the past 12 months 7
Shareholding in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries 3,554,563 ordinary shares in CapitaLand Limited in his own name.
237,000 ordinary shares in CapitaLand Limited in the name of his spouse.
516,859 ordinary shares in CapitaMalls Asia Limited in his own name.
Family relationship with any director and/or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries Nil
Other Directorship
Past Directorship (for the last five years) Please refer to the attached Appendix A.
Present Directorship Please refer to the attached Appendix B.

Attachments

  1. Appendix A (Size: 21,866 bytes)
  2. Appendix B (Size: 18,827 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Appendix A (Size: 22,271 bytes)
Back to top