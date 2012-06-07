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News

Dormant Subsidiary In Members' Voluntary Liquidation, Stanhope Investments Pte Ltd

07 Jun 2012 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 16,908 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 16,908 bytes)
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