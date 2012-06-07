News
CapitaCommercial Trust - Presentation Slides For Nomura Asia Equity Forum 2012 To Be Held In Singapore On 6 June And 7 June 2012
Attachments
- Attachment 1 (Size: 1,593,255 bytes)
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
Attachments