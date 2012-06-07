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CapitaCommercial Trust - Presentation Slides For Nomura Asia Equity Forum 2012 To Be Held In Singapore On 6 June And 7 June 2012

07 Jun 2012 Back
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 1,593,255 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 1,593,434 bytes)
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