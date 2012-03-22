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News

Dormant Subsidiary In Members' Voluntary Liquidation, LCR Drayton Pte Ltd

22 Mar 2012 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 85,031 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 91,016 bytes)
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