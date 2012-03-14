CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Dissolution Of Dormant Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Hotels & Resorts (UK) Limited

14 Mar 2012 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 37,328 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 43,119 bytes)
Back to top