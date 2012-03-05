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Notice Of A Director's (Including A Director Who Is A Substantial Shareholder) Interest And Change In Interest

05 Mar 2012 Back
Part I
1. Date of notice to issuer 02/03/2012
2. Name of Director Liew Mun Leong
3. Notice Type Notice of a Director's (including a director who is a substantial shareholder) Interest and Change in Interest.
Part II
1. Date of change of Shareholding 01/03/2012
2. Name of Registered Holder Liew Mun Leong
3. Circumstance(s) giving rise to the interest or change in interest # Others

Vesting of restricted shares awarded on 20 March 2009, 11 March 2010 and 18 March 2011 pursuant to CapitaLand Limited Restricted Stock Plan and Restricted Share Plan 2010.
4. Information relating to shares held in the name of the Registered Holder
 
No. of Shares held before the change 3,334,915
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.07847 %
No. of Shares which are subject of this notice 219,648
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.00517 %
Amount of consideration (excluding brokerage and stamp duties) per share paid or received 0
No. of Shares held after the change 3,554,563
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.08364 %
Part III - Not Required
Part IV
1. Holdings of Director, including direct and deemed interest :
 
  Direct Deemed
No. of shares held before the change 3,334,915 237,000
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.07847 % 0.00558 %
No. of shares held after the change 3,554,563 237,000
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.08364 % 0.00558 %
Footnotes % of issued share capital is based on 4,249,931,454 issued shares (excluding treasury shares) as at 1 March 2012.

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