News
Dormant wholly-owned subsidiaries in members voluntary liquidation - (1) Allanite Pte. Ltd. (2) Natrolite Pte. Ltd. (3) Sagenite Pte. Ltd.
Attachments
- CRS_Liq.Allanite_Natrolite_Sagenite_30Mar12.pdf (Size: 37,656 bytes)
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
Attachments