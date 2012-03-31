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CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "CapitaMall Trust - Presentation slides for SIAS Seminar: Vibrant Shopping, Safe Returns - 31 March 2012"

31 Mar 2012 Back

Attachments

  1. CMT_Presentation_Slides_SIAS_seminar.pdf (Size: 2,391,481 bytes)

Attachments

  1. CMT_Presentation_Slides_SIAS_seminar.pdf (Size: 2,391,481 bytes)
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