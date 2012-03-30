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News

CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "CapitaRetail China Trust - Payment of management fee by way of issue of units in CapitaRetail China Trust"

30 Mar 2012 Back

Attachments

  1. CRCT_Payment_of_Mgt_Fees_4Q2011_30Mar2012.pdf (Size: 125,807 bytes)

Attachments

  1. CRCT_Payment_of_Mgt_Fees_4Q2011_30Mar2012.pdf (Size: 125,807 bytes)
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