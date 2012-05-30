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Presentation Slides "Staying Focused" To Be Presented At Deutsche Bank Asia Conference 2012 To Be Held In Singapore On 29 May (Afternoon) And 30 May 2012

30 May 2012 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 2,149,837 bytes)
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