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News

Dissolution Of Dormant Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Good Move Limited

28 May 2012 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 16,879 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,278 bytes)
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