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Notice Of A Director's (Including A Director Who Is A Substantial Shareholder) Interest And Change In Interest

24 May 2012 Back
Part I
1. Date of notice to issuer 24/05/2012
2. Name of Director Kenneth Stuart Courtis
3. Notice Type Notice of a Director's (including a director who is a substantial shareholder) Interest and Change in Interest.
Part II
1. Date of change of Interest 22/05/2012
2. Name of Registered Holder Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Securities Pte Ltd
3. Circumstance(s) giving rise to the interest or change in interest # Others

Payment in the form of shares equivalent to about 30% of his director's fees for the year ended 31 December 2011.
4. Information relating to shares held in the name of the Registered Holder
 
No. of Shares held before the change 58,399
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.0014 %
No. of Shares which are subject of this notice 21,794
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.0005 %
Amount of consideration (excluding brokerage and stamp duties) per share paid or received 0
No. of Shares held after the change 80,193
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.0019 %
Part III - Not Required
Part IV
1. Holdings of Director, including direct and deemed interest :
 
  Direct Deemed
No. of shares held before the change 138,399 0
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.0033 % 0 %
No. of shares held after the change 160,193 0
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.0038 % 0 %
Footnotes (1) % of the issued share capital is based on 4,250,438,113 issued shares (excluding treasury shares) as at 22 May 2012.

(2) The number of shares held before the change comprises 80,000 and 58,399 shares held through DBS Nominees (Private) Limited and Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Securities Pte Ltd, respectively.

(3) The number of shares held after the change comprises 80,000 and 80,193 shares held through DBS Nominees (Private) Limited and Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Securities Pte Ltd, respectively.

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