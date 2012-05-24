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Notice Of A Director's (Including A Director Who Is A Substantial Shareholder) Interest And Change In Interest

24 May 2012 Back
Part I
1. Date of notice to issuer 24/05/2012
2. Name of Director Simon Claude Israel
3. Notice Type Notice of a Director's (including a director who is a substantial shareholder) Interest and Change in Interest.
Part II
1. Date of change of Interest 22/05/2012
2. Name of Registered Holder Citibank Nominees (Singapore) Pte Ltd
3. Circumstance(s) giving rise to the interest or change in interest # Others

Payment in the form of shares equivalent to about 30% of his director's fees for the year ended 31 December 2011.
4. Information relating to shares held in the name of the Registered Holder
 
No. of Shares held before the change 50,000
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.0012 %
No. of Shares which are subject of this notice 20,261
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.0005 %
Amount of consideration (excluding brokerage and stamp duties) per share paid or received 0
No. of Shares held after the change 70,261
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.0017 %
Part III - Not Required
Part IV
1. Holdings of Director, including direct and deemed interest :
 
  Direct Deemed
No. of shares held before the change 50,000 0
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.0012 % 0 %
No. of shares held after the change 70,261 0
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.0017 % 0 %
Footnotes % of the issued share capital is based on 4,250,438,113 issued shares (excluding treasury shares) as at 22 May 2012.

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