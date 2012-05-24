News
Notice Of A Director's (Including A Director Who Is A Substantial Shareholder) Interest And Change In Interest
|Part I
|1.
|Date of notice to issuer
|24/05/2012
|2.
|Name of Director
|Peter Seah Lim Huat
|3.
|Notice Type
| Notice of a Director's (including a director who is a substantial shareholder) Interest and Change in Interest.
|Part II
|1.
|Date of change of Interest
|22/05/2012
|2.
|Name of Registered Holder
|Peter Seah Lim Huat
|3.
|Circumstance(s) giving rise to the interest or change in interest
|# Others
Payment in the form of shares equivalent to about 30% of his director's fees for the year ended 31 December 2011.
|4.
|Information relating to shares held in the name of the Registered Holder
|
|Part III - Not Required
|Part IV
|1.
|Holdings of Director, including direct and deemed interest :
|