CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

A Statement On Chao Tien Men project

17 May 2012 Back

CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to state that the Chao Tian Men project, a joint venture between CapitaLand, CapitaMalls Asia Limited and Singbridge Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("Singbridge") in Chongqing is progressing as planned. Mr Wong Kan Seng, Chairman of Singbridge, and Mr Liew Mun Leong, President and CEO of CapitaLand Group, met with China's Vice Premier Zhang Dejiang, who is also the Party Secretary of Chongqing, in Chongqing on 16 May 2012. During the meeting, Vice Premier Zhang Dejiang expressed support for the project and sincerely welcomes Singapore enterprises to develop in Chongqing. CapitaLand is now working closely with the Chongqing government to implement the project. The project is progressing well and as planned.

Back to top