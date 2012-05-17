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A Statement On Chao Tien Men project
CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to state that the Chao Tian Men project, a joint venture between CapitaLand, CapitaMalls Asia Limited and Singbridge Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("Singbridge") in Chongqing is progressing as planned. Mr Wong Kan Seng, Chairman of Singbridge, and Mr Liew Mun Leong, President and CEO of CapitaLand Group, met with China's Vice Premier Zhang Dejiang, who is also the Party Secretary of Chongqing, in Chongqing on 16 May 2012. During the meeting, Vice Premier Zhang Dejiang expressed support for the project and sincerely welcomes Singapore enterprises to develop in Chongqing. CapitaLand is now working closely with the Chongqing government to implement the project. The project is progressing well and as planned.