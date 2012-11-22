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CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "CapitaMall Trust - (1) Notice To Holders Of S$650,000,000 1.0% Convertible Bonds Due 2013; And (2) Notice To Holders Of S$350,000,000 2.125% Convertible Bonds Due 2014"

22 Nov 2012 Back

CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Asia Limited, has today issued announcements on the above matters, as attached for information.


Attachments

  1. 2013 (Size: 470,271 bytes)
  2. 2014 (Size: 499,341 bytes)

Attachments

  1. 2013 (Size: 472,062 bytes)
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