CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "CapitaMall Trust - (1) Notice To Holders Of S$650,000,000 1.0% Convertible Bonds Due 2013; And (2) Notice To Holders Of S$350,000,000 2.125% Convertible Bonds Due 2014"

CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Asia Limited, has today issued announcements on the above matters, as attached for information.
Attachments