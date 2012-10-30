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News

2012 Third Quarter Financial Statements Announcement * Financial Statement And Related Announcement

30 Oct 2012 Back
For the Financial Period Ended: 30-09-2012

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 284,454 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 284,784 bytes)
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