CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "(1) 2012 Third Quarter Financial Results Announcement; And (2) CapitaMalls Asia Posts 70.8% Rise In 3Q 2012 PATMI To S$62.4 Million (HK$393.7 Million)" * Financial Statement And Related Announcement

25 Oct 2012 Back
For the Financial Period Ended: 30-09-2012

CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Asia Limited ("CMA"), has today issued an announcement, a news release and presentation slides on the above matter.

For details, please refer to the announcement, news release and presentation slides posted by CMA on the SGX website www.sgx.com.

Back to top