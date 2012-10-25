News
CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "(1) 2012 Third Quarter Financial Results Announcement; And (2) CapitaMalls Asia Posts 70.8% Rise In 3Q 2012 PATMI To S$62.4 Million (HK$393.7 Million)" * Financial Statement And Related Announcement
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Asia Limited ("CMA"), has today issued an announcement, a news release and presentation slides on the above matter.
For details, please refer to the announcement, news release and presentation slides posted by CMA on the SGX website www.sgx.com.