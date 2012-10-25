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CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "CapitaRetail China Trust - Private Placement Of New Units In Capitaretail China Trust At An Issue Price Of Between S$1.49 And S$1.55 Per New Unit"

25 Oct 2012 Back
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Asia Limited, had on 24 October 2012 issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 93,380 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 87,443 bytes)
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