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CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "CapitaRetail China Trust - Private Placement Of New Units In Capitaretail China Trust At An Issue Price Of Between S$1.49 And S$1.55 Per New Unit"
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CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
Attachments