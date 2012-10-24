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Ascott Residence Trust - "Redemption Of S$50,000,000 4.11% Fixed Rate Notes Due 2012 Under S$1,000,000,000 Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme"

24 Oct 2012 Back
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 29,261 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 29,261 bytes)
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