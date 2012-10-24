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News

Dormant Wholly-Owned Subsidiary In Members' Voluntary Liquidation, Adelphi Property Pte Ltd

24 Oct 2012 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 84,784 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 90,770 bytes)
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