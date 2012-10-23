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News

Ascott Residence Trust - "2012 Third Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement And Related Announcement" * Financial Statement And Related Announcement

23 Oct 2012 Back
For the Financial Period Ended: 30-09-2012

CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited ("ARTML"), the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement, a news release and presentation slides on the above matter.


For details, please refer to the announcement, news release and presentation slides posted by ARTML on the SGX website www.sgx.com.


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