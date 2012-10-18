News
Dormant Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries In Members' Voluntary Liquidation (i) CapitaLand Japan Investments Pte. Ltd. (ii) CapitaLand Nippon Investments Pte. Ltd.
Attachments
- Attachment 1 (Size: 85,227 bytes)
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
Attachments