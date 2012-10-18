CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Dormant Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries In Members' Voluntary Liquidation (i) CapitaLand Japan Investments Pte. Ltd. (ii) CapitaLand Nippon Investments Pte. Ltd.

18 Oct 2012 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 85,227 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 85,227 bytes)
Back to top