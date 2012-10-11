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News

Dormant Wholly-Owned Subsidiary In Members' Voluntary Liquidation - Prime Equities Pte Ltd

11 Oct 2012 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 85,387 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 85,387 bytes)
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