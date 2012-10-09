News
Announcement Of Cessation As Non-Independent Executive Director
|Resignation Details
|Name Of Person
|Liew Mun Leong
|Age
|66
|Is Effective Date Of Cessation Known?
|Yes
|Effective Date Of Cessation
|26/04/2013
|Detailed Reason(s) for Cessation
|Mr Liew will be retiring as Director at the Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled on 26 April 2013 pursuant to Article 95 of the Articles of Association of the Company and is not seeking re-election.
|Is there any difference of opinion on material matters between the person and the Board of directors?
|No
|If yes, please elaborate
|NA
|Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer?
|No
|If yes, please elaborate
|NA
|Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer?
|No
|If yes, please elaborate
|NA
|Date of Appointment to current position
|01/01/1997
|Job Title
|Non-Independent Executive Director
|Role and Responsibilities
|Executive
|Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this resignation)?
|Yes
|Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation)
|5
|Number of Cessations of Appointments specified in Listing Rule 704(7) over the past 12 months
|8
|Shareholding in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries
|CapitaLand Limited - 2,554,563 shares (direct) & 237,000 shares (deemed)
CapitaMalls Asia Limited - 516,859 shares
|Family relationship with any director and/or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries
|Nil
|Other Directorship
|Past Directorship (for the last five years)
|Please see Appendix A
|Present Directorship
|Please see Appendix B
|Other Notes
|Footnotes
|N/A
Attachments
- Attachment 1 (Size: 24,612 bytes)
- Attachment 2 (Size: 20,232 bytes)