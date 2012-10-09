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News

Announcement Of Cessation As Non-Independent Executive Director

09 Oct 2012 Back
Resignation Details
Name Of Person Liew Mun Leong
Age 66
Is Effective Date Of Cessation Known? Yes
Effective Date Of Cessation 26/04/2013
Detailed Reason(s) for Cessation Mr Liew will be retiring as Director at the Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled on 26 April 2013 pursuant to Article 95 of the Articles of Association of the Company and is not seeking re-election.
Is there any difference of opinion on material matters between the person and the Board of directors? No
If yes, please elaborate NA
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer? No
If yes, please elaborate NA
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer? No
If yes, please elaborate NA
Date of Appointment to current position 01/01/1997
Job Title Non-Independent Executive Director
Role and Responsibilities Executive
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this resignation)? Yes
Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation) 5
Number of Cessations of Appointments specified in Listing Rule 704(7) over the past 12 months 8
Shareholding in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries CapitaLand Limited - 2,554,563 shares (direct) & 237,000 shares (deemed)
CapitaMalls Asia Limited - 516,859 shares
Family relationship with any director and/or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries Nil
Other Directorship
Past Directorship (for the last five years) Please see Appendix A
Present Directorship Please see Appendix B
Other Notes
Footnotes N/A


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 24,612 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 20,232 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 24,612 bytes)
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