News
Announcement Of Cessation As President & Chief Executive Officer
|Resignation Details
|Name Of Person
|Liew Mun Leong
|Age
|66
|Is Effective Date Of Cessation Known?
|Yes
|Effective Date Of Cessation
|01/01/2013
|Detailed Reason(s) for Cessation
|CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") refers to its announcement dated 22 June 2012. Mr Liew is relinquishing his appointment as President & Chief Executive Officer of CapitaLand as a successor has been appointed.
|Is there any difference of opinion on material matters between the person and the Board of directors?
|No
|If yes, please elaborate
|NA
|Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer?
|No
|If yes, please elaborate
|NA
|Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer?
|No
|If yes, please elaborate
|NA
|Date of Appointment to current position
|20/11/2000
|Job Title
|President & Chief Executive Officer
|Role and Responsibilities
|Responsible for the running of CapitaLand Group's businesses.
|Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this resignation)?
|Yes
|Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation)
|5
|Number of Cessations of Appointments specified in Listing Rule 704(7) over the past 12 months
|8
|Shareholding in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries
|CapitaLand Limited - 2,554,563 shares (direct) & 237,000 shares (deemed)
CapitaMalls Asia Limited - 516,859 shares
|Family relationship with any director and/or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries
|Nil
|Other Directorship
|Past Directorship (for the last five years)
|Please see attached Appendix A
|Present Directorship
|Please see attached Appendix B
|Other Notes
|Footnotes
|N/A
Attachments
- Attachment 1 (Size: 24,612 bytes)
- Attachment 2 (Size: 20,232 bytes)