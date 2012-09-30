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News

CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "Monthly Return Of Equity Issuer On Movements In Securities For The Month Ended 30 September 2012"

30 Sep 2012 Back
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Asia Limited, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 121,264 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 282,251 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 121,264 bytes)
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