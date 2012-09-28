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CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "CapitaRetail China Trust - Payment Of Management Fee By Way Of Issue Of Units In CapitaRetail China Trust"

28 Sep 2012 Back
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Asia Limited, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 84,747 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 78,969 bytes)
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