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News

Completion Of Proposed Acquisition And Divestments Of Servied Residence Properties

28 Sep 2012 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 42,174 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 48,671 bytes)
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