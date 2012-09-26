News
Dissolution Of Dormant Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries (1) Mezzo Capital Pte. Ltd. (2) CapitaMezzo Management Pte. Ltd. (3) CapitaLand Residential Fund Management Pte. Ltd.
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CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
Attachments