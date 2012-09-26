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News

Dissolution Of Dormant Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries (1) Mezzo Capital Pte. Ltd. (2) CapitaMezzo Management Pte. Ltd. (3) CapitaLand Residential Fund Management Pte. Ltd.

26 Sep 2012 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 85,598 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 91,579 bytes)
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