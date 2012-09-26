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CapitaCommercial Trust - "Presentation Slides for Daiwa Pan-Asia Property Conference 2012 To Be Held in Singapore On 26 September 2012"

26 Sep 2012 Back
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 1,436,373 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 1,436,581 bytes)
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