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News

Issue Of US$400,000,000 4.076% Notes Due 2022 Under The S$5,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme

20 Sep 2012 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 41,162 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 47,576 bytes)
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