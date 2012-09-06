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News

CapitaCommercial Trust - "Convertible Bonds Due 2013 - Notice Of Expiration Of The Tender Offer"

06 Sep 2012 Back
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 63,282 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 63,282 bytes)
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