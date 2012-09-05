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News

CapitaCommercial Trust - "Notice That Sufficient Convertible Bonds Due 2013 Have Been Tendered To Exercise Clean-Up Call"

05 Sep 2012 Back
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 64,953 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 64,953 bytes)
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