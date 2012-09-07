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CapitaCommercial Trust - "Presentation Slides For Investor Meetings To Be Held In Europe From 3 September To 7 September 2012"

07 Sep 2012 Back
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 1,514,172 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 1,514,172 bytes)
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