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Presentation Slides - "CapitaLand Limited 1Q2013 Financial Results"
For the Financial Period Ended: 31-03-2013
CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") refers to the announcement issued on 26 April 2013 and wishes to state that there is a typographical error on page 49 titled "Revenue Under Management". The period reported should read as 1Q2013 and 1Q2012 respectively. The amended page 49 is attached for information.
The above announcement is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2013.
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