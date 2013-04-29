News
Announcement Of Cessation As Chief Executive Officer Of The Ascott Limited
|Resignation Details
|Name Of Person
|Chong Kee Hiong
|Age
|47
|Is Effective Date Of Cessation Known?
|Yes
|Effective Date Of Cessation
|01/06/2013
|Detailed Reason(s) for Cessation
|Resignation to pursue other opportunities
|Is there any difference of opinion on material matters between the person and the Board of directors?
|No
|If yes, please elaborate
|NA
|Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer?
|No
|If yes, please elaborate
|NA
|Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer?
|No
|If yes, please elaborate
|NA
|Date of Appointment to current position
|06/02/2012
|Job Title
|Chief Executive Officer, The Ascott Limited
|Role and Responsibilities
|Oversee the serviced residence business of CapitaLand Group
|Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this resignation)?
|Yes
|Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation)
|6
|Number of Cessations of Appointments specified in Listing Rule 704(7) over the past 12 months
|3
|Shareholding in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries
|CapitaLand Limited - 378,183 shares
CapitaMalls Asia Limited - 37,000 shares
|Family relationship with any director and/or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries
|No
|Other Directorship
|Past Directorship (for the last five years)
|Please see Appendix A
|Present Directorship
|Please see Appenidx B
Attachments
- Appendix A (Size: 38,955 bytes)
- Appendix B (Size: 15,575 bytes)