News
Ascott Residence Trust - "2013 First Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement Announcement"
For the Financial Period Ended: 31-03-2013
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited ("ARTML"), the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter.
For details, please refer to the announcement posted by ARTML on the SGX website www.sgx.com.
Attachments
- Financials (Size: 159,870 bytes)
- Press Release (Size: 57,439 bytes)
- Presentation (Size: 896,496 bytes)