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News

CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "CapitaMall Trust - Use Of Proceeds Of The Private Placement"

25 Feb 2013 Back
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Asia Limited, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 76,216 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 76,216 bytes)
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