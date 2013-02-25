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News

Changes In The Composition Of The Finance And Budget Committee And The Investment Committee

25 Feb 2013 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 86,014 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 86,014 bytes)
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