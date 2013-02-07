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About Us
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Contact Us

Global

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News

CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "(1) 2012 Full Year Unaudited Financial Statements Announcement; And (2) CapitaMalls Asia Achieves Record PATMI Of S$546.0 Million (HK$3,444.1 Million) For FY2012 - An Increase Of 19.7%"

07 Feb 2013 Back

For the Financial Period Ended: 31-12-2012 CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Asia Limited ("CMA"), has today issued an announcement, a news release and presentation slides on the above matter. For details, please refer to the announcement, news release and presentation slides posted by CMA on the SGX website www.sgx.com.

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