News
Date Of Release Of Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2012 Financial Results
For the Financial Period Ended: 31-12-2012 CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended 31 December 2012 will be released before the start of trading on Thursday, 21 February 2013. CapitaLand will hold a presentation for analysts and the media on its financial results at 10.30 am on the same day. A live webcast of the presentation will be available for viewing at www.capitaland.com.