News
Dissolution Of Dormant Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, CapitaLand Hong Kong Investment (BVI) Limited
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.
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- Attachment 1 (Size: 85,158 bytes)
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.
Attachments