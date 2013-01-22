News
Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets
|Date of Valuation
|Name of Valuer
|Description of Property
|Valuation
|31/12/2012
|PPC International Sdn. Bhd.
|Please refer to the attached announcement for details of the property
|RM1,174,000,000
|31/12/2012
|CB Richard Ellis (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.
|Please refer to the attached announcement for details of the properties
|RM1,762,000,000
|Additional Information
|The valuation reports for the above are available for inspection at this address during office hours
|Level 2, Ascott Kuala Lumpur, No. 9, Jalan Pinang, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
|Reports are available till this date
|21/04/2013
Attachments
- Attachment 1 (Size: 167,512 bytes)