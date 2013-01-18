News
Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets
|Date of Valuation
|Name of Valuer
|Description of Property
|Valuation
|31/12/2012
|Jones Lang LaSalle Property Consultants Pte Ltd
|Please refer to the attached announcement for details of the seven properties.
|S$4,208,000,000
|31/12/2012
|Jones Lang LaSalle Property Consultants Pte Ltd
|Twenty Anson, 20 Anson Road. The valuation of Twenty Anson did not take into account the yield stabilization sum commencing with effect from 22 March 2012 for a period of 3.5 years. CCT owns 100.0% interest in FirstOffice Pte. Ltd.
|S$431,000,000
|31/12/2012
|Knight Frank Pte Ltd
|Raffles City Singapore, 250 & 252 North Bridge Road, 2 Stamford Road and 80 Bras Basah Road. CCT's 60% interest in Raffles City Singapore amounts to S$1,741,200,000.
|S$2,902,000,000
|31/12/2012
|Jones Lang LaSalle Property Consultants Pte Ltd
|CapitaGreen (under development), 138 Market Street. CCT's 40% interest in CapitaGreen amounts to S$265,600,000.
|S$664,000,000
|Additional Information
|The valuation reports for the above are available for inspection at this address during office hours
|39 Robinson Road #18-01, Robinson Point, Singapore 068911
|Reports are available till this date
|17/04/2013
Attachments
- Attachment 1 (Size: 71,165 bytes)