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About Us
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Global

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News

Clarification Of News Report

03 Jan 2013 Back

CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") refers to the Bloomberg report "CapitaLand to Exit U.K., India Projects, Reassess Australand" dated 3 January 2013 and wishes to clarify that it will conduct a strategic review of its investment in Australand and will also reassess its commercial and residential investments in the U.K., India and Gulf Cooperation Council nations. CapitaLand will make the appropriate announcement in the event of any material development pursuant to the SGX-ST Listing Rules.

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