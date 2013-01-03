News
Announcement Of Appointment Of Deputy Chief Executive Officer Of CapitaLand Limited And Key Management Personnel Of CapitaLand Group
|Appointment Details
|Date of Appointment
|03/01/2013
|Name
|Olivier Lim Tse Ghow
|Age
|48
|Country of principal residence
|Singapore
|The Board's comments on this appointment (including rationale, selection criteria, and the search and nomination process)
|Given Mr Lim's extensive experience in directing investment activities and managing the multiple and continuous financial management demands expected of CapitaLand Group, the Board is confident that Mr Lim will be able to apply his experience to effectively spreadhead the growth of CapitaLand Group's investments internationally and contribute effectively as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of CapitaLand Limited and a key management personnel of CapitaLand Group.
|Whether appointment is executive, and if so, area of responsibility
|The appointment is executive in nature. Mr Lim will be responsible for the Group's investments in Australand, Surbana Corporation, and StorHub, as well as the overseas markets of Vietnam, Japan, India, United Kingdom and Gulf Cooperation Council. He will also oversee CapitaLand Financial Limited's business which includes fund management.
|Job Title
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer
|Working experience and occupation(s) during the past 10 years
|February 2012 - 2 January 2013
Chief Investment Officer, CapitaLand Limited
August 2011 - February 2012
Head of Strategic Corporate Development, CapitaLand Limited
July 2005 - July 2011
Group Chief Financial Officer, CapitaLand Limited
November 2004 - June 2005
Deputy Group Chief Financial Officer, CapitaLand Limited
September 2003 - October 2004
Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance, CapitaLand Limited
2001 - August 2003
Head, Real Estate Unit, Corporate & Capital Market Group, Citibank
|Shareholding in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries
|CapitaLand Limited - 342,489 shares
CapitaMalls Asia Limited - 924,246 shares
|Family relationship with any director and/or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries
|None
|Conflict of interest
|None
|Other Directorship
|Past (for the last five years)
|Please see Appendix A
|Present
|Please see Appendix B
|Information required pursuant to Listing Rule 704(7)(h)
|a.
|Whether at any time during the last 10 years, a petition under any bankruptcy laws of any jurisdiction was filed against him or against a partnership of which he was a partner?
|No
|b.
|Whether at any time during the last 10 years a petition under any law of any jurisdiction was filed against a corporation of which he was a director or key executive for the winding up of that corporation on the ground of insolvency?
|No
|c.
|Whether there is any unsatisfied judgement against him?
|No
|d.
|Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving fraud or dishonesty which is punishable with imprisonment for 3 months or more, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings which he is aware of) for such purpose?
|No
|e.
|Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings which he is aware of) for such breach?
|No
|f.
|Whether at any time during the last 10 years, judgement has been entered against him in any civil proceedings in Singapore or elsewhere involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or a finding of fraud, misinterpretation or dishonesty on his part, or he has been the subject of any civil proceedings (including any pending civil proceedings which he is aware of involving an allegation of fraud, misinterpretation or dishonesty on his part)?
|No
|g.
|Whether he has ever been convicted in Singapore or elsewhere of any offence in connection with the formation or management of any corporation?
|No
|h.
|Whether he has ever been disqualified from acting as a director of any corporation, or from taking part directly or indirectly in the management of any corporation?
|No
|i.
|Whether he has ever been the subject of any order, judgement or ruling of any court, tribunal or governmental body, permanently or temporarily enjoining him from engaging in any type of business practice or activity?
|No
|j.
|Whether he has ever, to his knowledge, been concerned with the management or conduct, in Singapore or elsewhere, of the affairs of :-
|(i) any corporation which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing corporations in Singapore or elsewhere; or
|No
|(ii) any entity (not being a corporation) which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing such entities in Singapore or elsewhere; or
|No
|(iii) any business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing business trusts in Singapore or elsewhere; or
|No
|(iv) any entity or business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere,
|No
|in connection with any matter occurring or arising during that period when he was so concerned with the entity or business trust?
|k.
|Whether he has been the subject of any current or past investigation or disciplinary proceedings, or has been reprimanded or issued any warning, by the Monetary Authority of Singapore or any other regulatory authority, exchange, professional body or government agency, whether in Singapore or elsewhere?
|No
|Information required pursuant to Listing Rule 704(7)(i)
|Any prior experience as a director of a listed company?
|Other Notes
|Footnotes
|NA
Attachments
- Appendix A (Size: 21,833 bytes)
- Appendix B (Size: 27,037 bytes)